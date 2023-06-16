(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in the death of a Mitchell High School student on Friday, June 16.

19-year-old, Marshaun F. Weathington, of Colorado Springs, faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Aggravated Robbery, according to police.

CSPD said there was probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Weathington who allegedly killed 16-year-old, Izak Jasso, Saturday evening on June 10. Officers found Jasso dead in the 100 block of Frost Lane after receiving reports of a shooting at around 8:35 p.m.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.