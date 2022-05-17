FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department identified the suspect of a shooting that occurred Sunday at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nickilaus Oakley.

FPD detectives executed a search warrant at multiple residencies and gathered evidence that led to Oakley’s arrest.

Oakley was taken into custody on the following charges: First Degree Attempted Murder, First Degree Assault, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.