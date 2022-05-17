COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the suspect who had assaulted an officer, stole a cop car and crashed into several other vehicles on I-25, Friday night.

Osemeke Uwadibie, 32, was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder along with additional charges pending.

The assaulted officer suffered minor injuries and is now on administrative leave per CSPD’s department policy. The officer had fired their duty weapon at least once during the altercation, according to CSPD’s press release. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation for this officer-involved shooting.

A press release confirmed that a homicide victim was inside the apartment where Uwadibie was first confronted. CSPD’s Violent Crime Section will take over the investigation into homicide.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team will be handling investigations of the multiple car crashes that occurred after Uwadibie stole the police car.

This is still an ongoing investigation and information will be updated.