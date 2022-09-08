PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who burglarized a motorsports dealership was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) late Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Pueblo Police were called to Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza located at 4106 Outlook Blvd. for a Burglary in Progress.

The suspect was seen inside the building and leaving the building, according to police reports. Pueblo police made contact with 34-year-old Orlando Mendoza Chavez-Venegas who was walking with a green Kawasaki KX85 near the corner of Crane Ridge Drive and Club Manor Drive. Chavez-Venegas denied being in the business, police say.

Chavez-Venegas was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Building for Second Degree Burglary, Second Degree Motor Vehicle Theft and Criminal Mischief.