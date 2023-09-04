(COLORADO) — The suspect of a bank robbery in Colorado Springs was arrested in Tennessee by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 31 deputies were alerted to Jerry Robert Stubbins, a man wanted for bank robbery, maybe in the Putnam County area, and driving a silver minivan.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Aug. 25 Stubbins allegedly robbed an ENT Credit Union in Colorado Springs and escaped with $20,000

On Friday, Sept. 1 deputies found the vehicle outside of a Dollar General with Stubbins being found inside the store. Stubbins was arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies.