COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect of a shooting and three robberies on Tuesday.

The suspect identified as 20-year-old Jalen Paxon of Kansas has been charged with the following:

One count of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Assault in the

In May 2022, CSPD officers were called to an armed robbery near the intersection of Wahsatch Ave. and East Monroe St., just before 9:40 a.m.

Officers were made aware that a man was using an ATM when he was robbed by two men with firearms.

That afternoon at around 2 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a shooting in the area of Prominent Pt. and North Powers Blvd. near the Briargate Crossing Shopping Mall.

Initial investigations reported that a man was taking money out of an ATM when Paxon approached and robbed the victim at gunpoint. During the robbery, the Paxon shot the victim and fled the area. The victim was transported to a hospital. The victim had serious injuries but was in stable condition, say police.

The CSPD Robbery Unit assumed the investigation then learned of an additional robbery that occurred in Monument, Colorado at around 1 p.m. The suspect descriptions and evidence collected from the scene indicated that Paxon committed all three robberies.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Paxon and was charged with multiple crimes.

Paxson is currently in custody at a criminal justice center in Garden City, Kansas.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information or who is witness to this investigation is asked to called CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634- 7867 or 1-800-222-8477.