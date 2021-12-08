Suspect involved in attempted I-25 carjacking, officer-involved shooting in Monument identified

MONUMENT, Colo.– The suspect involved in the attempted carjacking which took place on Interstate 25 in the area of Monument, Colo., has been identified as 30-year-old Amanda Yvonne Flores.

Flores was arrested for First Degree Assault of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Robbery, Vehicular Eluding, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and she has been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

In accordance with policy, the trooper involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave per CSP Policy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.