PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department reported on Tuesday, Aug. 24, that 19-year-old suspect Isaiah Lucas Montez has turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Aug. 23 around 7:00 p.m.

Montez is the suspect in a homicide case that took place on Sunday, Aug. 22, in the 600 block of East 11th Street in Pueblo, Colo.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries sustained at the scene and is deceased.



There was a first-degree murder warrant out for his arrest at the time.