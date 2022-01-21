Suspect in officer involved shooting on Patrick Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, around 11:53 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers parked in the area of the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive.



As they were parked, they heard what sounded like a bullet passing their vehicles. The officers advised dispatch and began checking the area. They observed a gray SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive. The vehicle then left the area at a high rate of speed.



The officers found the vehicle again as it was speeding westbound down Drennan Road. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it continued down Drennan Road, turned onto Patrick Drive and into the Colony Hills Apartments.

They lost sight of the vehicle, circled the neighborhood and returned to the apartment complex where they found a male who matched the driver’s description on foot. The suspect saw the officers and took off running.

The officers began checking the building, and one officer arrived at one of the common areas where he found the suspect. The suspect pointed a weapon at the officer, and the CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect.



CSPD officers apprehended the suspect and took him to a local hospital for his injuries. The suspect has been identified as Austin Hood, age 33.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department.

Hood has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender and Parole Violation.



No other community members or officers were injured in this incident. The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD’s policy.



This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as appropriate.