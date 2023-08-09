(SALIDA, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a suspect in the alleged burglary of Monarch Mountain Ski Area that happened on Monday, Aug. 7.

CCSO said on Tuesday, Aug. 8, deputies received a call from the Monarch Mountain Ski Area about a burglary. Deputies contacted ski area personnel and they told deputies that on the evening on Aug. 7, a man, later identified as 35-year-old Johnathan Edward Lee, allegedly broke into the lodge, damaging several interior doors.

Lee allegedly took several items from throughout the lodge and was seen on video surveillance several hours later leaving.

CCSO deputies, with help from the Salida Police Department, were able to confirm Lee’s identity and he was taken into custody. Lee is facing charges of; Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

CCSO said investigators were able to recover most of the items stolen during their investigation.