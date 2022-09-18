COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detectives were able to locate the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 16.

According to CSPD on Saturday, Sept. 17, detectives were able to identify a man they say is a suspect in the shooting. Detectives interviewed the man and then released him pending additional follow-ups.

On Sept. 16, police were called to the Bijou Street bridge over I-25 for calls of a shooting, they found an adult man dead on scene. Police searched the area for the suspect who was last seen walking north along the west side of the sound barrier adjacent to I-25.

CSPD said there is no known danger to the community as a result of the shooting and all parties are now accounted for.