Suspect identified in Colorado Springs Dec. 8 Officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Wednesday, Dec. 8, around 2:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers were responded to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Herd Street.



Officers found an adult male suspect outside a home who was armed with a weapon. At least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect who was struck by at least one round and died on scene, despite lifesaving efforts.



The suspect has been identified as Michael Pantoja, age 45. His cause and manner of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.



No other individuals or officers were injured in the incident. One officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per CSPD’s policy.



The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting which is still being investigated.