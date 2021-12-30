Suspect identified after CSPD officer involved shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect in an officer involved shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs in late December.

It happened in the 6900 block of Palace Drive when a person called police to report a man had shot at least one round into their home. Colorado Springs Police Officers arrived on scene and say they found the suspect, Zillanz Falcon, armed with a weapon in another home nearby. Police say another person was in that home, as well.

CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit came out to negotiate with the suspect and, while that was happening, say the suspect fired at least one shot at officers. One officer returned fire. That officer was placed on administrative leave, per company policy.

Officers later discovered Falcon’s body in the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.