COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Colorado Springs business early Thursday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:13 Thursday morning, a lone suspect entered a business in the 1600 block of Jet Wing Drive (near Hearst of Fire Ministries) and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.