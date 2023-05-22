(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Trinidad Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around Midnight on Sunday, May 21 and resulted in one suspect dying of their injuries at the hospital.

According to police, officers were called to 1421 San Juan Street on Sunday about a man who allegedly had warrants. When officers arrived, they reported hearing voices from a trailer in the driveway and knocked on the door. They spoke with a woman, who stated there was no one else in the trailer. When the woman became uncooperative, she was detained and eventually told officers there was someone else inside.

When officers looked inside a window of the trailer, they saw a man moving around. An officer then opened the door and ordered the man to exit. Officers took cover when they heard several shots being fired. According to Trinidad Police, officers fired back at the man as he ran from the trailer toward the house.

According to police, the man did not follow multiple commands from officers to stop, to show his hands, or to drop the gun. Officers then fired additional shots, hitting the man before detaining him and providing first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital and later died. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin. According to police, another man in the home was also shot and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Trinidad Police said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting with the investigation.