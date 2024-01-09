(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) along with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and Cripple Creek Police Department arrested a suspect in a robbery on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to WPPD, on Saturday, Jan. 6 at around 9 p.m. a suspect was seen entering the Microtel Inn and Suites at 722 Country Drive, wearing a ski mask and an Amazon jacket. The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle L. Jamison, showed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Monday, TCSO along with Cripple Creek police learned Jamison was seen at the Double Eagle Casino in Cripple Creek. Cripple Creek police and the Colorado Division of Gaming tried to contact Jamison as he was leaving the casino parking garage. Jamison then allegedly rammed into police vehicles from each department as he drove from the scene.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers learned that Jamison’s vehicle was found on a private driveway two miles north of Cripple Creek. Deputies from TCSO tracked Jamison for several miles of rough terrain and deep snow. Just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Jamison was taken into custody and to the hospital for hypothermia, according to TCSO.