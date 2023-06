(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a robbery suspect Friday evening on June 9.

Officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store on the 400 block of North Circle Drive just before 9 p.m.

Police were able to locate the suspect in the 600 block of Zion Drive near South Circle Drive and Airport Road.

The suspect was then arrested, according to CSPD.