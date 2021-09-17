Suspect arrested in Omaha Boulevard shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Friday, Sept. 17, around 2:47 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting near Evans Elementary School.

Deputies located a male outside of a residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was then transferred to a hospital for medical care and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified to be Xochilt Brown, who was booked into the El Paso County Jail under the charges of Second Degree Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence), First Degree Assault and Child Abuse/Reckless.

Courtesy of CSPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office invites anyone with further information to call the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.