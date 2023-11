(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Marcos Colunga-Gaona that happened on June 28, 2023.

PPD said on June 28 at around 8:20 p.m. officers were called to the area of Lambert Avenue and West 17th Street about a shooting. When police arrived they found a body, later identified as Colunga-Gaona.

On Monday, Nov. 6, PPD arrested a minor without incident for charges of Second Degree Murder in the death of Colunga-Gaona.