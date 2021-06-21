Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash; police say driver was intoxicated

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is behind bars after police say he collided with a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, Jared Sandoval, 28, was involved in a crash Sunday, June 20, at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Orman Avenue. Police say Sandoval was driving while intoxicated when he hit a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

Witnesses followed Sandoval and led police to his location near the intersection of Routt Avenue and Madison Street.

He was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured during the crash and was taken to a local hospital where they later died.