Suspect arrested in connection with a business burglary in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service concerning a burglary alarm at a business on the 3100 block of W. Colorado Ave, Sunday just before 2 A.M.

Police say, when officers arrived, they located a male close to the business, but when law enforcement officers tried to contact, the male instantly fled and was quickly apprehended.

Later the investigation led police officers to recover evidence that linked the male to the burglary, resulting in James Loper, a 20-year-old male, being put under arrest for the incident.