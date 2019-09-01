Suspect arrested in connection with a business burglary in Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
burglary robbery home invasion police crime mgn_11720

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service concerning a burglary alarm at a business on the 3100 block of W. Colorado Ave, Sunday just before 2 A.M.

Police say, when officers arrived, they located a male close to the business, but when law enforcement officers tried to contact, the male instantly fled and was quickly apprehended.

Later the investigation led police officers to recover evidence that linked the male to the burglary, resulting in James Loper, a 20-year-old male, being put under arrest for the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story