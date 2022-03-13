GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The last of four suspects accused of a 2019 Brinks truck armed robbery has been arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Justin White was arrested in New Mexico this week, the Attorney’s Office said.

Jimmy Garrison, David Taylor, Jamarius Jones and White were indicted by a federal grand jury in Denver and are facing charges of robbery affecting commerce and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The men are accused of robbing a Brinks armored truck at gunpoint on Oct. 30, 2019, at the Bank of Colorado in Greenwood Village.

Taylor and Garrison are detained and set for trial.

Jones pled guilty on Feb. 18 to one count of robbery affecting commerce. Jones is detained and scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.