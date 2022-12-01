(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — The Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD) arrested a suspect on Thursday, Dec. 1 for making a credible threat to occupants of a commercial building.

Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, a threat was made to the occupants of a commercial building within the Town of Palmer Lake. The building and its occupants were immediately secured according to PLPD. After a search of the area by law enforcement, the building and its occupants were returned to their normal operations.

An extensive investigation determined the threat to be credible, which allowed PLPD to identify a suspect for whom an arrest warrant was obtained. The suspect was located and arrested without incident on Dec. 1.

PLPD says this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement involved in the incident included the Monument Police Department, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Troopers from the Colorado State Patrol.