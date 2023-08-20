(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect was arrested for assaulting multiple people, including an officer and EMT early Sunday morning on Aug. 20.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 13000 block of Bass Pro Drive. Police contacted a suspect, later identified as Florence Fox, who had allegedly caused a disturbance in a nearby business and assaulted an employee.

Once taken into custody, the suspect began kicking and banging the windows of a marked police vehicle. Officers had Fox come out of the vehicle where the suspect then kicked an officer, per CSPD.

When medical arrived to check on the suspect, Fox proceeded to assault EMTs, according to CSPD.

Fox was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.