(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a robbery in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 3, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. officers were called to the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard off of North Powers Boulevard about a robbery with a weapon. When officers arrived they learned a man apparently entered the business, showed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they were later able to find and arrest the suspect. Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit responded to the incident and are investigating. CSPD said the incident is isolated and there is no known danger to the community.