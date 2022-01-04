Suspect arrested after aggravated robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday Jan. 2, 2022, around 6:25 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to a store at 1301 Lake Ave. on a report of a robbery. Police determined that a suspect robbed the location at gunpoint and were able to get a good description of the suspect and their vehicle.



The same day around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 500 block of Quincy St. When officers tried to contact the driver, he drove away.



The vehicle drove away recklessly for a short distance before colliding with the curb and becoming disabled. The driver ran for a short distance before being captured.



The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Zackary Ortega. The vehicle Ortega was driving matched the description of the car involved in the armed robbery. Officers could see distinctive clothing items used in the robbery inside the vehicle which was stolen out of the Denver Metro area.

It was towed for a search warrant to look for additional evidence in the robbery.



Ortega was booked into Pueblo County Judicial Building on Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Vehicular Eluding. Additional arrests in the case are pending.



He is a convicted felon with several burglary charges on his record.