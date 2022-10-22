(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street.

At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to two separate suspicious fires inside the Walmart on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21. A suspect was sought in both incidents.

CSPD said the store sustained smoke and minor fire damage localized to area merchandise.