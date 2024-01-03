(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect allegedly threatened a store employee and good samaritans attempting to stop them from taking a cash register in the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., officers were called to a store in the 2800 block of East Fountain Boulevard, off of South Circle Drive. Police said a man, identified as Latterrious Tanks, entered the store and took the cash register.

When a store employee and good samaritans tried to stop Tanks, he allegedly threatened them with a knife, stabbing one of the people trying to help. Officers arrived to find Tanks detained by the citizens before he was arrested for the robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, along with outstanding warrants.