(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect believed to be connected to suspicious fires early Sunday morning on Aug. 20.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of Balsam Street on reports of a suspicious person. Callers told police they believed the person was responsible for suspicious fires in the area.

Arriving officers found a person who matched suspect descriptions and had an “incendiary device.” The suspect was arrested and taken to a criminal justice center.

The Regional Explosives Unit responded and took over the investigation.