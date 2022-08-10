COLORADO SPRINGS — The City and Exponential Impact are launching the Survive & Thrive: Propel COS Grant program to help local businesses struggling with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses can receive up to $50,000 in grants, along with mentorship and learning opportunities. The grant can be used to pay for rent, maintenance, payroll, and utility costs.

Funding for this third iteration of the Survive & Thrive program will focus on businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, such as tourism, hospitality, event, sports and performance venues. Businesses that were ineligible for previous financial recovery opportunities will also be prioritized.

Those who are eligible include small businesses and micro-businesses between one to 500 full-time employees and non-profits that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations.

The City is financially supporting this endeavor through its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The ARPA allocation being used for this grant program is a little over $1.2M.

Applications will open on Aug.10 and close on Sept. 2.

Full eligibility details and additional application information is available here.