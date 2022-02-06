Surveillance video captures gunfire during Aurora church shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers received surveillance video of a shooting that killed a woman at an Aurora church Friday night.

Multiple church groups rent out the space in the Buckley Industrial Park to hold their services.

Police say 15-20 people were inside this building for their weekly service when shots rang out.

“It just makes no sense, especially at a church. That’s someplace you find God and it’s just that’s just a bad spot to be in,” Maximiliano, who works across the street at A & R Auto Repair Shop said.

He has some surveillance video from that night which shows the moment that first responders arrived.

“Some of my friends here that work here called told us about how cops just pulled up and firefighters, an ambulance came and they heard shooting,” he said.

A 36-year-old woman was killed and two men in their 40s were also shot. The men are pastors at the church but police said they are going to be ok.

“Of course, anyone losing their life is sad, but I feel like nowadays, it doesn’t really matter where you are. Something bad can happen anywhere,” Taylor Bailey, who works at the airport said.

“You gotta look out for each other, you know. Stay safe, don’t go out too late. It’s crazy that anything can happen in this world you know, you could walk down the street or anything. You gotta be careful,” Bailey said.

Cameras from another business captured what sounds like gunshots. Police told FOX31 one of the victims knew the person who pulled the trigger.

“Unfortunately, I feel like there’s just a lot of anger. There’s more evil in the world right now, I think personally, then there is good,” Bailey said.

Sunday morning, the Aurora Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa and identified him as the suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information about this case, and have not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.