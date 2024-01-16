(COLORADO SPRINGS) – In the aftermath of the recent bone-chilling weather, the city is grappling with a surge in broken pipes, keeping the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) on its toes. Responding to over 20 calls for assistance in a single day, CSFD is urging residents to stay vigilant as the weather begins to warm up.

⚠️CSFD has already responded to more than 20 calls for broken pipes and fire sprinkler heads, including one at our own headquarters building!!



Please be prepared for the possibility of broken pipes and fire sprinklers. We appreciate patience as we respond to these calls. pic.twitter.com/J57aXdDTfV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 16, 2024

The cold temperatures, plummeting into the negatives, over the past few days took a toll on the city’s infrastructure, causing pipes to freeze and subsequently crack. James Terrell, the owner of Tiger Plumbing, said he’s been going door to door, addressing the aftermath of frozen pipes.

Terrell explained that when pipes freeze, they swell, leading to potential splits. As the ice thaws, water flows through these cracks, posing a risk of flooding homes if not addressed promptly.

Despite taking precautions, and dripping their faucets, Bright Dentistry, a local dental office, ended up being a stop on Terrell’s list. The office fell victim to a burst pipe, forcing them to close for the past couple of days due to flooding.

“We knew that the cold was coming and the cold still got us. We came in on Monday morning, and we found the flood water all over the floors,” said John Kramer, the owner of Bright Dentistry.

The burst pipe, originating from a neighboring restaurant, resulted in approximately three inches of flooding throughout the office. Before Tiger Plumbing arrived, it was all hands on deck for Kramer and his staff, armed with mops, sponges, squeegees, and towels, trying to mitigate the flood. Despite the challenges, Bright Dentistry is set to reopen for business on Wednesday, Jan. 17, fortunate that most of the damage occurred in non-critical areas.

In the event of a pipe burst, Terrell stressed the significance of knowing the location of the main water shut-off valve.

“One thing that I hate seeing day in and day out is a lot of homeowners or business owners don’t know where the main water shut off is… take the time to walk through safety precautions… on how to shut things off in emergencies,” urged Terrell.

As the weather warms up over the next few days, he further emphasized the need for residents to be on high alert as the thaw begins, as issues will likely surface during this period.

“Please be on high alert as it begins to thaw out because this is when you know things are going to show up and don’t be too proud to call for help,” urged Terrell, emphasizing the importance of swift action in addressing the aftermath of frozen pipes.

Terrell reassured the community that Tiger Plumbing is available for service 24/7, urging those in need to call or reach out on their Facebook page: Tiger Plumbing LLC.

With over 20 calls for broken pipes, including at their own headquarters, CSFD echoes the call for preparedness.