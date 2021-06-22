Support the Shield: Share photos of how you’re honoring Arvada’s fallen officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — From blue lights to American flags and police flags, to a growing memorial outside the Arvada Police Department, many are stepping up to honor fallen Officer Gordon Beesley.

Beesley was killed in the line of duty on Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada. Two others were also killed, including a Samaritan and a suspect.

Memorial growing outside Arvada Police Department. Credit: Deborah Takahara, KDVR

John Garrod, of Arvada, stands holding a blue line flag at the beginning of a line of about 30 police cars lined up for a procession in honor of the officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., on Monday, June 21, 2021. A gunfight between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left an officer and one of the suspects dead, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)

One officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arvada. (Credit: KDVR)

People line the street with flags during a procession in honor of an officer who was fatally shot in Arvada, Colo., Monday, June 21, 2021. A gunfight between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left an officer and one of the suspects dead, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)

Donations for the fallen officer may be submitted on the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website.