Support the Shield: Share photos of how you’re honoring Arvada’s fallen officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — From blue lights to American flags and police flags, to a growing memorial outside the Arvada Police Department, many are stepping up to honor fallen Officer Gordon Beesley.
Beesley was killed in the line of duty on Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada. Two others were also killed, including a Samaritan and a suspect.
Donations for the fallen officer may be submitted on the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website.