‘Support Rogel Aguilera Mederos’ march planned as petition surpasses 4 million signatures

DENVER (KDVR) — A march in support of Rogel Aguilera Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery 2019 crash that killed four people, is planned for Monday morning.

Since the announcement of Augilera-Mederos’ sentencing, many people across the country have questioned the lengthy sentence for an act they call unintentional.

As of Dec. 20, the Change.org petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos surpassed 4 million signatures.

On the event page for the march, organizers said, “the time doesn’t fit the crime”.

“Let’s join together and RISE UP in support for Rogel! Let Governor Polis Know the TIME doesn’t fit the “Crime”. If we do not stand up for him, who will? Please note this is in no way to take anything away from the families of those who lost their lives, this is a tragedy all the way around and we offer our respect and condolences. Our goal is to bring local and national awareness so that we CAN find someone who will support Rogel in creating change in this sentencing.”

The march is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday at the Colorado State Capitol.