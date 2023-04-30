(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Food Truck Union will once again feature a variety of vendors at City Park on Sunday, April 30.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the following vendors:

Mother Smothers

Chente’s Cosina

Puff Puffette Pass

Nutty Bees

Up in Smoke Barbecue

K.Veeze Food Truck

Mimi’s Shaved Ice & Ice Cream

Baybah’s Refreshments

Registration for the event is closed, but space is still available for the Mineral Palace Cinco De Mayo Taco-Themed Friday slated for May 5, or another City Park event scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

Vendors with The Food Truck Union set up shop on Fridays at Mineral Palace Park and Sundays at City Park. To keep up with featured vendors, visit The Food Truck Union’s Facebook page.

The Food Truck Union is a collaboration between Southern Colorado’s food trucks operating in Pueblo. Guests have the chance to reach out to vendors if they want to support local businesses and invite them to a workplace parking lot or private event, according to its website.