COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheer on local therapeutic riding centers at the 25th annual Pikes Peak Special Rodeo!

The event will feature stick horse races, a western themed dress-up contest, petting zoo and more. Girls of the West, Pikes Peak Rangerettes and El Paso County Queens will be making appearances at the event.

Admission is free to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame located at 103 Pro Rodeo Dr. and will go until noon.

All proceeds from this event will go toward the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (CSTRC) and StableStrides. These local riding centers offer equine-assisted therapy to people of all ages. Through various programs, the riding centers help those with disabilities improve their way of living and quality of life.

Therapeutic riding focuses on riding skills which are proven to increase self-esteem of the riders, says CSTRC. The riding centers serve those who have adaptive needs for the purpose of promoting positive physical, behavioral, cognitive, emotional and social development, according to StableStrides.

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame opened in August 1979 as an educational and entertaining museum. It was designed to preserve the legacy, heritage and culture of the original cowboy competitions and the champions of the past, present and future.