Superintendent for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announces impending retirement

Dr. Walt Cooper, Superintendent for D12, has announced his plan to retire in June.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dr. Walt Cooper, Superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12, has announced plans to retire in June.

In an email sent to all District 12 staff on Wednesday, Cooper wrote:
“When the Board of Education renewed my contract in May 2017, I told them then that this four-year contract would be my last, and that I was going to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.  At the time that seemed like forever into the future…now, it almost seems surreal that it is just a number of months away.”

Cooper’s email indicated that the Board of Education took the first step in the likely months-long process of selecting his successor at their meeting on September 14.

Cooper, one of the longest-serving superintendents in the state, was selected as Colorado’s Superintendent of the Year in 2018.

