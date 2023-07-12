(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Sunset Amphitheater is set for Wednesday evening, July 12, beginning construction on the new music venue in the Northgate area of Colorado Springs.

The open-air amphitheater is a $40-million project that will be an 8,000-seat venue. The planned construction was approved by City Council after an appeal by neighbors of the venue with concerns about noise, traffic, and congestion.

The private ceremony will feature speeches from former Mayor John Suthers, Councilman Randy Helms, and Mayor Yemi Mobolade. FOX21 will be covering the event, which is closed to the public.

The Sunset Amphitheater is slated for a 2024 opening.