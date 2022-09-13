COLORADO SPRINGS — The public meeting for the Sunset Amphitheater originally set for Aug. 17, has been rescheduled for tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Boot Barn Hall.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the public is invited to comment on the proposal for a new open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs. Notes Live, the company planning to build the amphitheater, said that the venue plans to host large touring acts on the same campus as the company’s current music venue, Boot Barn Hall.

People in the neighborhood have voiced concerns about access to the venue and the use of offsite parking. Notes Live said they will share the finished parking and access management plan during the public meeting.