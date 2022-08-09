COLORADO SPRINGS — Early birds can once again catch the sunrise of a lifetime, from the summit of America’s Mountain!

Sunrise Openings are a chance for visitors to access the Pikes Peak Highway from the hours of 4:45 – 6:30 a.m. and visit the Summit Visitor Center, which will be open during the events.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of our sunrise openings this year,” said Skyler Rorabaugh, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain Manager. “This is a spectacular and peaceful way to enjoy the first morning light from the top of America’s Mountain, and a great chance to also check out the new and improved Summit Visitor Center.”

These mark the first sunrise openings since 2018, since the special event sunrise openings were not offered while the new Summit Visitor Center was under construction. A timed entry permit and admission must be purchased in advance online at DrivePikesPeak.com.

There will be no sales made at the Gateway and no access to the North Slope Recreation Area offered during the sunrise openings. The special events are weather permitting.

Two sunrise opening events have been planned, on August 27 and September 11.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about Pikes Peak can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.