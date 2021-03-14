Sunday morning road conditions

The sloppy, wet, moisture-laden cement snow that fell Saturday afternoon is a frozen sheet of ice this morning underneath new snow falling overnight and early Sunday morning. It takes a long time to bring vehicles to a stop and it is difficult to get traction out on the roads.

Around 3 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Springs Police Department rescued trapped victims of a two-car accident just south of Academy and North Carefree. Academy was closed in both directions between N. Carefree and Village Road for more than 90 minutes.

In addition to the slick and snow packed roads, visibility is a challenge for travelers early Sunday morning as snow continues to fall and wind gusts are occasionally over 30 mph. A storm spotter just east of Monument reported 6.4″ of snow and “significant blowing snow with reduced visibility.”

Conditions are expected to remain challenging for drivers over northern El Paso County and the Palmer Divide through the day as snow is expected to continue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation provides a multitude of information to help make a decision before heading out. Live streaming traffic cameras, a multitude of current camera images, plow locations and reports and road surface conditions are available.