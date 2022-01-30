Sunday marks one month since Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo (KDVR) — Sunday marks one month since the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County, ultimately ending as the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

A month later, many properties look the same way they did on Jan. 1 as families prepare for the long road ahead to rebuild.

“It feels like it’s been a long time,” said Elsie Chavez. “It feels like it’s been a bad dream, and I can’t wake up.”

Chavez lived on 2nd Avenue in Superior for more than 50 years, with multiple other family members living on the same block.

All of them lost everything, and say a month later, reality is just finally beginning to set in.

“It’s hitting home now, it wasn’t like that before,” said Chavez. “The more I come out here and see this mess, it just hurts too bad.”



To make matters worse, the family was underinsured and won’t be able to afford to rebuild the home they had.

“We can’t afford to build a stick home, we don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “But whatever we can get it, we’re going to stay here.”

Her daughter, Loretta, says they’re been told it could take up to two years to rebuild small homes or modulars on the property.

“As long as we have a home, that’s all that matters,” Loretta said.

For now, they’re staying with Loretta’s son, an adjustment to say the least.

“We’re hanging in there, we’re doing our best, but it’s not very easy. I’m the chief, and they get mad.” she joked.

Still, the family remains grateful to be alive and to have each other.

“It may be a long haul, but we’re trying,” said Chavez.

