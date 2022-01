SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing vehicle connected to a burglary in Breckenridge.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary happened on Jan. 24 at a home that was under construction.

Picture courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Pictures show a white truck with, what looks to be, a ladder in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-668-8600 or SCSO at 970-423-8960.