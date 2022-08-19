COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister talked to Olivia Butrymovich from Copper Mountain about what you can do in the mountains during the summer.

Copper Mountain has had a great summer, with activities and events going on all season. Copper Mountain is getting ready to close things down for the summer season, ending with the Union Peak Festival, which is happening from September 9 through September 11.

The festival is the convergence of community, sport, and the arts with free activities. There will be sports demos on the mountain like mountain biking, golf, and fly fishing. The festival will feature free live music, featuring the talents of X Ambassadors, Cold War Kids, and AJR.

Copper Mountain offers activities outside of the festival and there is free hiking and biking on the mountain, along with the Copper Creek Golf Course.

Butrymovich said snowmaking prep will begin at the end of September and they will open for skiing in November.

Visit CopperColorado.com for more information and to get ski passes for the upcoming season.