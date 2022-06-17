PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River is inviting everyone to celebrate the summer solstice on Saturday, June 18 at a free all-day outdoor event.

The event takes place on both sides of Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.

The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a walk/fun run hosted by the Southern Colorado Runners Club. Early risers can also choose to visit the levee muralists. From 10 – 4 there will be a variety of vendor booths, including artists, music all day, local Food Trucks, and activities for the family. A community Lantern Parade in the evening will close out the celebration.

Schedule of events:

8 a.m. Southern Colorado Runners Family Fun Run

9 a.m. Drum Circle

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrations, Vendors, Music

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Music

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Lantern Parade

Parking is available at 1000 W. 6th Street, the Midtown Shopping Center and includes shuttle service to the trail. Parking is also available at business lots off W. Corona St.