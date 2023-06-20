(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, June 22, Switchbacks Entertainment and Y-96.9 are teaming up to host the inaugural Y-Fest, with headliner Cody Johnson at Weidner Field.

Tyler Cutler, Communications Manager for Switchbacks FC, sent FOX21News.com photos of the stage on Tuesday, as preparations for Thursday are well underway.

Courtesy: Tyler Cutler, Communications Manager, COS Switchbacks FC

In addition to Johnson, the event features special guests Riley Green and Ned Ledoux. Tickets are still available on the Switchbacks’ website.

The event is part of Switchbacks Entertainment’s Summer Concert Series that will also feature headliners Incubus, AJR, and Five Finger Death Punch.

“It is great to partner with Switchbacks Entertainment to bring premier Country talent to Colorado Springs and Weidner Field for Y-Fest. We plan on making this a must-see yearly event for Colorado Springs,” said JoJo Turnbeaugh, Region Senior Vice President of Programming at the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group-Rockies Region.