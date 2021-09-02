Summer concert series are returning Sept. 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A lot of amazing artists are coming to town as part of the Summer Concert Series in Colorado Springs, Colo. First up, The Gold Hill Mesa free family concerts are back, starting on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, and there will be vendors, food trucks, beer and wine (18+) as well as children’s activities available on location.



Saturday – Sept. 4 – Mile High 4th Infantry Division Band of Ft. Carson – This band has performed during the summer concert series for several years. Their performance will feature rock-n-roll, oldies, heavy metal, contemporary, motown, pop and some disco music–there will be something for everyone.

Saturday – Sept. 11 – Zepp 11 “Honoring the Legacy of Led Zeppelin” – This group honors the epic legacy that is the band Led Zeppelin. If you missed the group live in the 1970s, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to relive the “Hammer of the Gods”.

Saturday – Sept. 18 – The Street Deacons are coming to town, bringing the blues with them. Band members Austin Johnson, Bailey Hinton, Noah Mast, and Matt Campbell are prepared to entertain and move you with their music.

Saturday – Sept. 25 – 6035 is a rock tribute band, bringing audiences everything from AC/DC to Tom Petty to Ozzy and more. They hope to get you to sing along to some of the most classic rock songs the world ever heard.



For more information, click here.

Throughout the month of September, Sunday morning music can be found at Coyote’s Coffee Den in Penrose, Colo. starting at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 12:00 p.m. Live bands will be performing on the patio with coffee, mimosas, bloody marys and more will be available to kick start your morning.



The line-up will be as follows:

9/5/21 – Creigh

9/12/21 – David Manship

9/19/21 – John Spengler

9/26/21 – Adam Gardino

To learn more about this series, click here.

BLUE at RED GRAVY will also play host to live music performances every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.



The lineup is as follows:

9/3/21 – John Spengler

9/4/21 – Sarah Groh & Jana Lee

9/9/21 – Rob Landreth

9/10/21 – Steve Langemo & Jennifer Dixon

9/11/21 – Chad Traxler

9/16/21 – FlashBlack

9/17/21 – Michael Reese

9/18/21 – BJ Estares

9/23/21 – George Whitesell

9/24/21 – Bill Snyder

9/25/21 – Dave Arvizo

9/30/21 – Lili Mori & Jana Lee

To learn more about this lineup, click here.