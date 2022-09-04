Women’s jumpsuits are the perfect attire for most any occasion, including work, parties, weddings, nights out and just lounging around.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Suits for Troops will be holding a donation drive to collect business attire that will be given to military members transitioning into civilian life as they look for new jobs.

Rampart Range Blue Star Mothers, a local branch of women whose children honorably serve or served, is collecting gently used men’s or women’s professional business attire such as suits, sports jackets as well as women’s suits and dresses. They are accepting items that are clean and in good condition, preferably in a dry cleaner bag with marked sizes.

All donations will be given to the Transition Assitance Office at Fort Carson. Items will help those leaving the military prepare for civilian life as they get new jobs.

The Suits for Troops drive will take place at American Legion Post 209 located on 3613 Jeannine Drive from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.