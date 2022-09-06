COLORADO SPRINGS — Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County is hosting three workshops on Sept. 7, 8, and 10 to help raise awareness about safe firearm storage and how it prevents suicide.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Suicide Prevention Collaborative says it is a time to raise awareness, shift perception, spread hope, and share critical information with people affected by suicide. They are hosting Safe Homes, Safer Families, workshops about safe firearm storage, and explaining why securing guns can save a life.

The workshops are open to the public, you can register for a workshop online.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7 Magnum Shooting Center South location 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8 Fountain Library 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 Magnum Shooting Center North location

According to the Suicide Prevention Collaborative based off reports from the El Paso County Coroner’s office, 63% of deaths by suicide involve a firearm. Colorado’s average is 54% and the national average is 50%. Of youth firearm suicides 78% were completed using a parent’s firearm.

For individuals seeking help, please call the Colorado Crisis and Support Line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255) which has mental health professionals available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.