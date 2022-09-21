COLORADO SPRINGS — The Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County is hosting Soul Shop, a workshop to help faith-based leaders train their congregations.

The workshop is on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Calvary. The Collaborative says the workshop is designed to help faith community leaders and members minister to those impacted by suicide.

“As a faith community leader, you are well positioned to play an active role in suicide prevention by fostering a sense of connection among individuals and a feeling of belonging to the faith community as a whole,” states David Galvan, director & trainer of Soul Shop and member of the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County.

More about the workshop can be found online. For individuals seeking help, please call the Colorado Crisis and Support Line at (844) 493-8255 which has mental health professionals available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For resources on suicide prevention and postvention, visit the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County.